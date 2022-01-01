Giants Announce Seven Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced seven roster moves on Saturday, including elevating WR Pharoh Cooper, OT Derrick Kelly, DT David Moa, WR David Sills, WR Alex Bachman, and DT Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad, and activating DB Julian Love from injured reserve.

Sills, 25, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

During his college career at West Virginia, Sills caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns.