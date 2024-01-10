Giants Announce Split With Wink Martindale

The New York Giants announced they have mutually parted ways with DC Wink Martindale.

This has been expected since Monday, but the details were a lot messier for both sides to sort through. This announcement from the team indicates the two sides were able to reach an agreement.

We’ll see what stipulations the Giants got Martindale to agree to in order to let him out of his contract, but for now both sides are free to start planning their next move. Martindale should have a hot market while the Giants need a new defensive coordinator.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Martindale as the news is available.