Giants Assistant Cameron Achord Also Candidate For Packers ST Coordinator Vacancy

SI.com’s Bill Huber reports Giants assistant ST coach Cameron Achord is among the candidates to replace former Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Green Bay is also set to interview Saints assistant ST coach Kyle Wilber for the role.

Achord, 39, started coaching as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss from 2010 to 2012. From there, he worked at Southwest Mississippi Community College from 2013 to 2016 as their ST coordinator, RBs coach, QBs coach and TEs coach, and added OC to his title in 2017.

New England hired him as an assistant ST coach in 2018, where he remained for two years before being hired as their ST coordinator in 2020. He served in that role through 2023 before joining the Giants as an assistant ST coach in 2024.