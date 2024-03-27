Giants’ Brass Hosting QB J.J. McCarthy For Private Workout

The New York Giants are sending a group of personnel to Michigan to put QB J.J. McCarthy though a private workout, according to Pat Leonard.

There continues to be more and more intrigue around McCarthy as the draft process unfolds. There’s been a lot of steam around McCarthy as a target for a quarterback-needy team in a trade-up, with his stock elevating into the top ten and perhaps even the top five picks

He had a private meeting with Washington before his pro day and also had a formal interview with the team brass back at the Combine. He’s had several other meetings with QB-needy teams, including the Patriots, Broncos, Vikings and Giants.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.