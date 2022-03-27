Giants CB James Bradberry Expected To Be Traded, Three Teams To Watch

Pat Leonard reports that the Giants will certainly trade CB James Bradberry and lists the Texans, Colts, and Chiefs as the teams to watch.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are among “several” teams who would love to trade for the Giants’ veteran cornerback.

Mike Garafolo previously reported that Giants GM Joe Schoen hopes to trade Bradberry and is willing to carry him on the roster a little longer to make that happen.

While there has been trade interest in Bradberry, with some speculating the Giants could get a third-round pick, it appears other teams are trying to wait the Giants out since it’s clear they’re moving on.

Jordan Raanan says New York is still hopeful to squeeze a late-round pick out of Bradberry, who remains a solid player at a high-value position.

Cutting or trading Bradberry will free up more than $12 million in cap space. Until then, the Giants are limited in any other moves they want to make.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Bradberry as the news is available.