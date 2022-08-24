Giants Claim CB Harrison Hand & WR Jaylon Moore Off Waivers

Darren Wolfson reports that the Giants claimed CB Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Vikings on Wednesday.

New York also claimed WR Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

It’s worth mentioning that WR Collin Johnson recently suffered a torn Achilles, so Moore will fill his roster spot.

Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose this week. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Hand appeared in nine games and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

Moore, 25, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Martin in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts last season and re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad.

The Ravens elected to cut him loose earlier this week.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.