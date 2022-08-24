Giants WR Collin Johnson Suffered Torn Achilles

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants fear that WR Collin Johnson suffered a torn right Achilles.

New York confirmed that Johnson sustained a torn Achilles, per Jordan Raanan.

Johnson should be expected to land on the season-ending injured reserve in the coming days.

Johnson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of last year.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 11 receptions for 105 yards (9.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.