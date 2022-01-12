Giants Complete Interview With Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson

The New York Giants announced that they have completed an interview with former Cardinals safety and current VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson for their vacant general manager position.

The updated list of those interviewing or requested to interview for the job is as follows:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Wilson, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He spent the first 12 years of his career in Arizona before joining the Patriots in 2013.

The Bears signed him to a contract but he was released a few weeks into the preseason and never caught on with another team. He later announced his retirement and joined the Cardinals in a personnel capacity.

Wilson finishes his career with 721 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 100 pass defenses, 16 forced fumbles, eight recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was selected to one First-Team All-Pro unit.