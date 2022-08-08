Giants Cut OT Matt Gono, Officially Sign OL Eric Smith

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of OT Matt Gono, the team announced.

The Giants signed OT Eric Smith, who played for the team in 2019. To create room on the roster, they terminated the contract of Matt Gono. 📰: https://t.co/MOsoKQWwJY pic.twitter.com/UXvndIztnu — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 8, 2022

His roster spot has been filled by OL Eric Smith, who officially signed his contract with the team.

Gono had beenplaced on the exempt/left squad list and was dealing with a neck injury that appears to be potentially career-ending.

Gono, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract and made Atlanta’s roster each of his first three seasons.

The Falcons tendered Gono at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2021. He made a base salary of $3.384 million before being waived earlier this offseason after missing the entire 2021 season with a neck injury.

Gono signed on with the Giants back in March.

In 2020, Gono appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and made four starts.

Smith, 26, wound up signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted in the 2017 draft. Miami ended up releasing Smith before the start of the season and ended up catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

From there, Smith had stints with the Jets, Giants and Cowboys before signing on with the Cardinals last year. He returned to Arizona on a futures contract this past January but was just released a few days ago.

For his career, Smith has appeared in four total games.