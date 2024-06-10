Giants Cut RB Gary Brightwell From IR With Settlement

The New York Giants have released RB Gary Brightwell from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had reverted to the Giants’ IR list after being waived with an injury designation.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He was in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team when the Giants waived him.

In 2023, Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.