Giants DB Terrell Burgess Reverts To PUP List

Giants DB Terrell Burgess officially reverted to the team’s PUP list after clearing waivers.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal when the Rams released him last year.

Burgess later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract. New York waived him last week with an injury designation.

In 2022, Burgess has appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded 11 total tackles.