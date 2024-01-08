Giants DC Wink Martindale Not Expected To Remain In New York

According to Jordan Raanan, Giants DC Wink Martindale is not expected to remain in New York much longer.

In his end-of-season press conference this morning, Giants HC Brian Daboll said the “plan” was for Martindale and Giants OC Mike Kafka to be back.

However, Daboll later acknowledged he hadn’t spoken with Martindale yet, and since then it’s been reported the Giants are firing both OLB coach Drew Wilkins and his brother defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins — both of whom were close friends of Martindale.

There were reports earlier this season that the relationship between Daboll and Martindale was not good and there was a lot of tension.

Martindale is a highly respected defensive coach but given that context, it’s not necessarily a surprise that he appears on the verge of leaving.

He’s interviewed for several head coaching vacancies over the years but has not been hired in that capacity by a franchise.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ coaching staff as the news is available.