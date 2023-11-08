Giants Designate LB Azeez Ojulari To Return From IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are designating LB Azeez Ojulari to return from injured reserve. 

Azeez Ojulari

This opens Ojulari’s 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Ojulari, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract. 

In 2023, Ojulari has appeared in three games and recorded two tackles. 

