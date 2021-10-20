Giants Designate Rookie OLB Elerson Smith To Return From IR

The Giants announced fourth-round OLB Elerson Smith has been designated to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for Smith to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Giants announced third-round CB Aaron Robinson has also started practicing again, though they already had an exemption for him given he was on the PUP list.

Smith, 22, was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round out of Northern Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,238,287 that also includes a $758,287 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith recorded 85 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles and eight pass defenses in 38 games.

Robinson, 23, was a two-year starter at UCF and was named second-team All-AAC in 2019 and 2020. He sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Alabama.

He was drafted by the Giants in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Robinson signed a four-year deal worth $5,143,293 including a signing bonus of $1,100,577.

During his four-year college career, Robinson recorded 109 tackles, two forced fumbles, 21 deflections, and three interceptions.