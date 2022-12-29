Giants Designate S Xavier McKinney To Return From NFI List

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced that they have designated S Xavier McKinney to return from the non-football injury list, per Pat Leonard.

This opens McKinney’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

McKinney landed on the NFI list back in November after suffering a hand injury while riding ATVs in Cabo during their bye week.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that includes a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

In 2022, McKinney has appeared in eight games for the Giants and recorded 38 tackles, a forced fumble, a sack and four pass defenses.