Giants Elevate DT Jack Heflin & QB Davis Webb

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are elevating DT Jack Heflin and QB Davis Webb for Week 18.

Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him.

He caught on with the Giants’ practice squad and has bounced on and off the unit this season.

In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.