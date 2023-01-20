Giants Elevate Two For Playoff Game Against Eagles

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’re elevating DB Zyon Gilbert and WR Makai Polk to their active roster for Saturday’s game against the Eagles.

ROSTER MOVES 1/20 Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):

-DB Zyon Gilbert

-WR Makai Polk pic.twitter.com/fegO0HE85m — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 20, 2023

Gilbert, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in April of 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, the Giants waived Gilbert coming out of the preseason and he was later added to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Gilbert has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and a sack.