Adoree’ Jackson Schedules Visits With Giants & Eagles, Four Other Teams Interested

Update:

Adam Schefter reports that free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson’s plan is to visit the Giants on Sunday night and meet Monday with them before traveling to Philadelphia on Monday night to meet with the Eagles.

Mike Jones reports that Rams, Chiefs, Raiders and Cardinals have all expressed interest in Jackson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are expected to bring in free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson for a visit in the coming days.

Rapoport adds that Jackson could make other visits to teams if he doesn’t sign with New York.

Josina Anderson confirms the news and adds that the Eagles could host him after that.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option, but the Titans just recently released him.

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just three games for the Titans and recorded 12 tackles and no interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.