Giants Expected To Interview Patrick Graham For HC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants are expected to interview defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Giants:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

Graham drew head-coaching interest from the Jets last year.

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.