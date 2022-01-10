Giants Expected To Retain HC Joe Judge

The New York Giants will retain HC Joe Judge for a third season, according to Josina Anderson. A league source tells Anderson specifically that Judge “is staying.”

Mike Garafolo first reported that Judge was planning to meet with players with the expectation that he will lead the meeting with an “eye to the future.”

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is, however, expected to “retire.”

Reports heading into Sunday’s season finale mentioned that Judge was a 50-50 to be back in New York. Although, it appears ownership opted to give Judge a third season to see what he can do with the team.

Judge, 39, began his coaching career at Mississippi State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He spent three years in that role before being hired by Birmingham-Southern as their linebackers coach for the 2008 season.

From there, Judge was hired as Alabama’s special teams assistant before taking the same position on the Patriots’ staff three years later. Judge worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was in the position until the Giants hired him as head coach in 2020.

In two seasons, Judge has a record of 10-23 so far (30.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.