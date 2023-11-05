Giants Fear Daniel Jones Suffered ‘Significant’ Knee Injury, Concern For ACL Tear

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants fear QB Daniel Jones suffered a “significant’ knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Rapoport says the worry is that this could be a torn ACL based on the initial tests of JOnes knee.

The plan from here is to have Jones undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Odd are Jones is done for the season, even if the Giants get good news regarding his knee. Should tests confirm a major injury, there’s question whether Jones would be ready to play in Week 1 next year.

The Giants placed Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve this past week, which means it will likely be Tommy DeVito from here with New York adding some depth at the position.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

Entering today’s game, Jones had appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.