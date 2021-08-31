Giants G Kenny Wiggins & C Jonotthan Harrison Among Cuts

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants have released G Kenny Wiggins and C Jonotthan Harrison as part of final roster cuts.

Both players were projected as key backups but New York has clearly been dissatisfied with its interior offensive line during camp and preseason.

Expect New York to be active here on waivers as they look to shore things up.

Wiggins, 33, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2011. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad at the start of the 2011 season.

Wiggins would later return to San Francisco during his rookie year before ending up with the Chargers at the start of the 2013 season. He spent five years with the Chargers before joining the Lions for the 2018 season.

The Lions signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2018 and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2020. He was on and off of their roster before signing on with the Giants and returning on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2020, Wiggins appeared in four games for the Lions.

Harrison, 30, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.

The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.

Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Giants in 2021.

In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.