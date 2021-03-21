Giants Have Put ‘High Priority’ On Signing CB Adoree’ Jackson

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Giants have put a “high priority” on signing free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson.

Schultz mentions that Giants DBs Jabrill Peppers and Darnay Holmes are both recruiting Jackson to join them in New York.

Beyond that, Schultz notes that the Giants negotiated a low year-one cap figure for them to add more players.

Jordan Raanan considers New York to be the favorites to sign Jackson.

Jackson is visiting with the Giants and is scheduled to meet Monday with them before traveling to Philadelphia to meet with the Eagles.

Mike Jones reported that the Rams, Chiefs, Raiders and Cardinals have all expressed interest in Jackson.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option, but the Titans just recently released him.

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just three games for the Titans and recorded 12 tackles and no interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.