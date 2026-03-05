Giants High On Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean?

Per Connor Hughes, the Giants are high on Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean in free agency.

Hughes mentions New York made calls for CB Trent McDuffie before he was traded to the Rams, but he gets the sense they weren’t as heavily involved as it may have seemed.

Dean, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023.

In 2025, Dean appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 46 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and nine pass defenses.