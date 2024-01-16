Giants Hire Joel Thomas As RBs Coach

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve hired Aaron Wellman as Executive Director of Player Performance and Joel Thomas as RB Coach.

The Giants recently interviewed Thomas for the RBs coach job along with Titans’ TEs coach Tony Dews.

New York lost RBs coach Jeff Nixon to a job at Syracuse.

Thomas, 49, began his coaching career at Purdue back in 2000 as a grad assistant. He held jobs at Louisville, Idaho, Washington and Arkansas before being hired by the Saints.

Thomas had been the Saints’ running backs coach for the past nine seasons.