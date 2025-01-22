Giants Hiring Jets Assistant Marquand Manuel As DB Coach

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are hiring Jets safety coach Marquand Manuel as their new DB coach.

He replaces Jerome Henderson who was let go this offseason.

Manuel, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach after retiring from the NFL. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.