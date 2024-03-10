Giants Hosted Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers & Rome Odunze For Visits

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants hosted three top receivers for an official visit at their team facility, including Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Harrison, 21, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Odunze, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington. He earned Consensus All-American honors in 2023 and was first-team Pac-12 in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Odunze recorded 214 receptions for 3,272 yards (15.3 YPC) and 24 touchdowns, to go along with 10 rushing attempts for 40 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Nabers, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Nabers recorded 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games.