Giants Hosted Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy For Visit, Will Also Have Private Meeting With Commanders

According to Jordan Schultz, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy took an official visit to the Giants’ facility last week.

McCarthy is also slated to have a private meeting with the Commanders before his pro day on Friday.

The Vikings are another team showing considerable interest in McCarthy, who seems to be on course to be a top-10 pick and one of the top quarterbacks off the board in April.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.