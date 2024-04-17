Giants Hosted Oregon QB Bo Nix & South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler For Visits

According to Mike Garafolo, Oregon QB Bo Nix and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler both had official visits to the Giants this week before the deadline.

Both quarterbacks would be options for the Giants if they passed on the position in the first round.

Nix could go anywhere from the first round to the second at this point.

Most projections have Rattler as an early Day 3 pick but it’s possible he could sneak into the end of the third round, as he’s had a strong pre-draft process.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Nix, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon and starting his final two years. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and was named first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

During his five-year college career, Nix completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He added 405 carries for 1,613 yards (4.0 YPC) and 38 touchdowns, plus two catches, 38 yards and a touchdown.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.

For more on Nix, Rattler and the Giants, check out our 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Visit Tracker.