Giants Hosted Three Players For Workout

The New York Giants hosted WR Adam Humphries, WR Malik Taylor and QB Kaleb Eleby for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Humphries, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Clemson back in 2015. He later signed on with the Buccaneers and spent four years with the Buccaneers.

From there, Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in 2019. The Titans cut him after two seasons.

Washington signed Humphries to a one-year deal in March of 2021 and became a free agent this past offseason.

In 2021, Humphries appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught 41 passes for 383 yards receiving and no touchdowns.