Giants Hosting Boston College WR Zay Flowers For Top-30 Visit

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants invited Boston College WR Zay Flowers to take a top-30 visit at the team facilities.

Stapleton notes New York had a formal interview with Flowers at the NFL Combine and met with the receiver over dinner prior to his Pro Day workout.

The Giants are also bringing in 29 other prospects for top-30 visits.

Flowers is among the top prospects at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft and he’s expected to be a first-round pick.

Flowers, 22, earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 55 overall player. Lance Zierlein compares him to former Browns and Chargers WR Travis Benjamin.

During his four-year college career, Flowers recorded 200 receptions for 3056 yards (15.3 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 57 rushing attempts for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.