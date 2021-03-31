Giants Hosting LB Dylan Cole For A Visit

According to Field Yates, the Giants are bringing in former Texans LB Dylan Cole for a visit.
Cole, 26, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender last offseason.
He is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2020, Cole appeared in six games and recorded five tackles and no sacks.
