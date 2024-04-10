Giants Hosting LSU QB Jayden Daniels For Visit On Monday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants will host LSU QB Jayden Daniels for an official 30 visit on Monday.

New York has been exploring its options at quarterback at the top of the draft, though it remains to be seen how things will unfold.

Daniels is set to have a 30 visit with the Commanders early next week and has also visited the Patriots.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a candidate to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and is generating a ton of interest from teams after a breakout final season.

Those teams pick second and third, so if the Giants want Daniels, their only chance might be convincing one of those teams to trade down.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.