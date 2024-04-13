Giants Hosting OT Joe Alt, LB Dallas Turner & RB Trey Benson For Visits

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, Alabama DE Dallas Turner, and Florida State RB Trey Benson all had or will have official 30 visits with the Giants, per Art Stapleton.

Alt, 20, was a two-time first-team AP All-American and a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame.

Alt is widely regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the upcoming class and should end up in the top ten picks of the draft.

During his three-year college career, Alt made 33 starts at left tackle.

Turner, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American for Alabama in 2023, as well as the SEC defensive player of the year and an all-conference selection.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants DE Brian Burns.

During his three-year college career, Turner recorded 117 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.

Benson, 21, transferred from Oregon to Florida State ahead of the 2022 season and played his final two years in Tallahassee. He was named second-team All-ACC both seasons.

While Benson won’t be a first-round pick, he’s in the running to be the first back selected in this year’s class and should go off the board sometime on Day 2.

During his four-year college career, Benson rushed 316 times for 1,918 yards (6.1 YPC) and 24 touchdowns to go with 33 receptions for 371 yards and another score in 36 career games.