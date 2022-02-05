Giants Interviewed Jim Schwartz For Defensive Coordinator Job

Mike Garafolo reports that the Giants conducted a virtual interview with Titans assistant Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Giants have also shown interest in Don “Wink” Martindale and Teryl Austin for their vacancy to replace Patrick Graham, who prepared for the Raiders’ defensive coordinator job.

Schwartz interviewed for the Colts’ defensive coordinator job before they hired Gus Bradley.

Schwartz, 55, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent) including one playoff appearance.