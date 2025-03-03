Giants & Jets Believed To Be Interested In Trading Up To No. 1

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in trading up to No. 1 overall for a quarterback.

The Titans currently have the No. 1 selection and are believed to be open to moving down the board to add more selections.

However, Tennessee is in a similar spot to the two New York teams at quarterback and could elect to stand pat, either to draft a quarterback or to take a different player they see as too good to pass on.

Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders are viewed as the top two prospects in this draft and the only consensus first-rounders. However, neither are seen within the league as clear top prospects who would be top-five picks in most draft classes.

Of the two, it seems like Ward is starting to build some separation over Sanders as the NFL Scouting Combine wraps up, but it’s still too soon to say definitively. A lot will depend on the individual evaluation for each team.

The Jets are moving on from veteran QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason and will need a new starter. The Giants have a blank slate at the position currently and were in the running for Rams QB Matthew Stafford before he elected to stay in Los Angeles.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.