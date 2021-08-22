Giants K Ryan Santoso Drawing Trade Interest

According to Ian Rapoport, teams have been calling the Giants about a potential trade for K Ryan Santoso.

Santoso has had an impressive preseason so far but the Giants are already committed to veteran Graham Gano as their starting kicker.

If they’re able to fetch a draft pick for a backup kicker, though, that would be a small coup for New York.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

In 2019, Santoso appeared in three games for the Titans.

We’ll have more on Santoso as the news is available.