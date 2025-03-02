Giants Looking Into QB Aaron Rodgers

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants are looking into signing QB Aaron Rodgers and other veteran options at quarterback.

Rapoport says to keep an eye on Rodgers, as it makes sense for him to continue playing in New York, where he could serve as a bridge quarterback and mentor for a quarterback the team could potentially select in the first round.

He also adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants traded up to the first pick to draft a quarterback or selected one with the third pick.

This comes after the news of Matthew Stafford agreeing to a restructured contract with the Rams to stay put in Los Angeles. The Giants were one of the leading teams in the mix for Stafford. It’s clear they’d be interested in a different veteran now that things have fallen through.

Dianna Russini also reports the Giants are shifting their interest to Rodgers and have been discussing it “all week” at the NFL Combine, which included speaking to Rodgers’ representatives.

According to Pro Football Talk, there has been a persistent rumor circulating at the NFL Combine this week that Rodgers has reached out to the Giants to gauge their interest in signing him.

However, Art Stapleton said while the Giants aren’t ruling anything out when it comes to their plan at quarterback, he’s been told Rodgers did not reach out to the Giants, and they have not spoken with the veteran. Now that Stafford is no longer an option, things seem to be heating up between New York and Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback will be searching for a new team, as the Jets confirmed that the plan is to release him at the start of the new league year in March. In the meantime, Rodgers can start laying the groundwork to see what his options are.

Rodgers was asked what he was looking for in a new team and listed two things, mutual interest from a good team.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Giants and Rodgers as the news becomes available.