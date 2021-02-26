Giants LT Nate Solder Plans To Play In 2021 After Opting Out Of Last Season

Giants LT Nate Solder tells Jordan Raanan of ESPN that he intends to play in 2021 “as long as the situation is right.”

Solder opted out of the 2020 season, due to concerns for his family with COVID-19.

According to Raanan, Solder has yet to speak with the Giants about his future and the expectation is that they will meet with Solder at some point.

However, Raanan says New York isn’t in a rush to make moves right now, as they’re still waiting to see what the 2021 salary cap will be.

Solder has come up as a potential cap casualty for the Giants this offseason, as they would pick up $6 million by releasing him and that figure could increase to $10 million with a post-June 1 designation.

Solder, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He played seven seasons for the Patriots before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in 2018.

Solder stands to make base salaries of $9.9 million each of the next two years of his deal after his contract tolled last year.

In 2019, Solder started all 16 games for the Giants at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.