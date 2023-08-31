Giants Make Nine Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced they made nine moves including signing TE Tyree Jackson, G Jalen Mayfield, RB Taiwan Jones, DB Kaleb Hayes, WR Dennis Houston, and OT Jaylon Thomas to their practice squad while they cut DB Gemon Green and T Tyre Phillips in corresponding moves.

The Giants also waived DB Zyon Gilbert from their active roster.

Giants fill out practice squad in series of roster moves ⤵️ 📰: https://t.co/q2jDxZJvsq pic.twitter.com/N0q3AycNlw — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 31, 2023

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DL Ryder Anderson LB Dyontae Johnson RB Jashaun Corbin WR Cole Beasley QB Tommy DeVito WR Dennis Houston S Alex Cook DE Darrian Beavers LB Oshane Ximines LB Tomon Fox TE Ryan Jones CB Amani Oruwariye G Jalen Mayfield RB Taiwan Jones DB Kaleb Hayes T Jaylon Thomas

Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He signed with the Bills but lasted just a few months before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January of 2021 and he’s been on the roster ever since, although he’s missed significant time due to injuries. He was cut loose by Philadelphia last week.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.