Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Giants announced that they have re-signed DT Jack Heflin to their practice squad and released DT Vernon Butler in a corresponding move, per Dan Salomone of the team’s official site.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin CB Zyon Gilbert WR Kalil Pimpleton RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) WR Makai Polk G Solomon Kindley T Korey Cunningham TE Andre Miller DB Terrell Burgess T Devery Hamilton LB Quincy Roche DB Trenton Thompson WR Jaydon Mickens TE Chris Myarick WR David Sills DT Jack Heflin

Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him and he caught on with the Giants’ practice squad last month but was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.