Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Giants announced that they have re-signed DT Jack Heflin to their practice squad and released DT Vernon Butler in a corresponding move, per Dan Salomone of the team’s official site.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR Makai Polk
- G Solomon Kindley
- T Korey Cunningham
- TE Andre Miller
- DB Terrell Burgess
- T Devery Hamilton
- LB Quincy Roche
- DB Trenton Thompson
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- TE Chris Myarick
- WR David Sills
- DT Jack Heflin
Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.
Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him and he caught on with the Giants’ practice squad last month but was cut loose earlier this week.
In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!