Giants Naming Kevin Abrams Senior VP Of Football Operations & Strategy

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they are naming Kevin Abrams to the title of Senior VP of Football Operations and Strategy.

New Giants GM Joe Schoen commented on Abrams’ new role and said that he has been crucial for the staff and organization.

“Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff,” Schoen said, via Dan Salomone. “In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration, and strategy of the organization moving forward.”

Abrams has been with the team for 23 years and actually was the team’s interim general manager in 2017 after they fired Jerry Reese. He interviewed for the full-time position that ended up going to David Gettleman.

Abrams, 47, spent the past 20 years with the Giants as their assistant general manager. He previously served as their salary cap analyst and has also been the VP of football operations for the past four years.