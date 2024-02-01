Giants OC Mike Kafka Expected To Remain In New York In 2024

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are expected to retain OC Mike Kafka for the 2024 season.

There was some speculation this could be it for Kafka in New York. In addition to getting deep in the interview process with the Seattle Seahawks for their head coaching job, there was a lot of reported tension between Kafka and Giants HC Brian Daboll this past season.

Reports indicated Daboll took more of a direct hand in calling the plays after leaving that up to Kafka in 2022, and it’s possible he could exert more control over the offense this coming season.

However, if Kafka had left, Daboll would have had to replace all three of his coordinators, which is a significant level of staff turnover.

Kafka, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022.

In 2023, the Giants offense ranked No. 30 in scoring, No. 29 in total offense, No. 31 in passing and No. 16 in rushing.

