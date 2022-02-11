Giants Officially Hire DC Don Martindale, OC Mike Kafka & STs Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The New York Giants announced that they have officially hired DC Don Martindale, OC Mike Kafka, and STs coordinator Thomas McGaughey on Friday.

Mike Kafka, Don Martindale & Thomas McGaughey officially named Giants coordinators Details: https://t.co/GyskdpRxZL pic.twitter.com/2NOJP6vBHa — New York Giants (@Giants) February 11, 2022

Martindale, 58, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways earlier this offseason.

In 2021, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 25 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. Kafka played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, and Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QBs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator in 2020.