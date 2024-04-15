Giants Officially Re-Sign DB Nick McCloud

The New York Giants have officially re-signed DB Nick McCloud, per the NFL transaction wire.

McCloud was tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason. The contract is for one year and just under $3 million.

McCloud, 25, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2021. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals. McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

He re-signed to Buffalo on a futures deal in 2022 and was claimed by the Giants coming out of training camp.

In 2023, McCloud appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 28 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.