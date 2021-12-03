Giants Officially Rule Out Daniel Jones, Starting Mike Glennon In Week 13

On Friday, Giants HC Joe Judge announced that QB Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact and will miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

This, of course, means that the Giants will turn to Mike Glennon as their starter in Week 13. The Giants signed Jake Fromm off of the Bills’ practice squad and will have him serve as Glennon’s backup this weekend.

Jones suffered a strained neck in last week’s game and is considered week to week, according to reports.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jones in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 11 games and recorded 232 completions on 361 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, to go along with 62 rushing attempts for 298 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.