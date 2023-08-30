Giants Officially Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

The New York Giants officially signed 12 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list of players includes:

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

Beasley, 34, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad late in the 2022 season.

After a workout, Beasley signed with the Giants earlier this month.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.