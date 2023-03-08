Giants Open Long-Term Negotiations With DT Dexter Lawrence

Giants GM Joe Schoen said they have begun long-term negotiations with DT Dexter Lawrence‘s representation on Wednesday, per Jordan Raanan.

Lawrence, 25, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson and finished his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included $7,654,954 signing bonus. He played out last season under his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.