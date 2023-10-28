Giants Open To Trading DL Leonard Williams?

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, sources around the NFL believe the Giants could trade DL Leonard Williams before Tuesday’s deadline if the draft compensation is right.

The Giants are currently sitting at 2-5 and at the bottom of the NFC East, so it would not be surprising to see them move a veteran player for draft picks that could help them retool a bit next year.

Williams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension with the Giants.

Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants as the news is available.