Giants Owner: ‘We’re Not Trading For Deshaun Watson’

Giants owner John Mara definitively ruled out New York from the sweepstakes for Texans QB Deshaun Watson this offseason.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara said via Pat Leonard.

Mara cited a number of reasons why, including the Giants’ cap situation as well as the obvious sexual misconduct allegations still pending against Watson.

Mara also reiterated their support for QB Daniel Jones during the presser.

Jones hasn’t cemented his status as a long-term option through three seasons, and with two top-ten picks this year as trade ammo plus interest in former Dolphins HC Brian Flores, there had been some speculation connecting the Giants to Watson.

However, this is about as firm a no from Mara as it gets.

Houston reportedly hopes to trade Watson before the start of the league year in March.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.